Billie Eilish And Brother Finneas Endorse VP Kamala Harris For President On National Voter Registration Day

In another meaningful endorsement music super star Billie Eiliesh ajust posted on “X” (former twitter) and as a collab post on Instagram, that she and her brother Finneas are voting for VP Harris and Tim Walz. She made the endorsement on National Voter Registration day, which in itself is meaningful.

Here’s what they said:

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy,” Eilish said in the video.

“We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris,” Finneas added.

“Vote like your life depends on it, because it does,” Eilish said.

Here’s the link to the IG post:

The comment section of their post was buzzing with positive reinforcement with some users saying:

“always so sensible, intelligent and supportive of causes! you are amazing, I love you both,” from one user.

“Harris 2024. Thank you Billie!” posted from another user.

Another user said, “Love you so much you two!”

So first Beyoncé then Taylor Swift and now Billie Eilish are supporting VP Kamal Harris and Governor Tim Walz. Who does Trump have again? Lil Pump and Kid Rock? LOL.