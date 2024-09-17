September 10th, during New York Fashion Week, boohooMAN is set to unveil its highly anticipated second collection with rapper, singer, and songwriter Trippie Redd. Building on the success of their initial partnership, this new collection signifies a bold evolution in both Trippie’s personal style and his creative collaboration with the brand.

Known for his eclectic sound and collaborations with artists like Drake, Juice WRLD, and XXXTENTACION, Trippie Redd continues to push boundaries by translating his artistic vision into fashion. The latest collection captures a grungier, darker aesthetic, emphasizing avant-garde silhouettes and modular design elements. Trippie’s vision was to create interchangeable pieces, featuring modular zip-off sleeves and legs that allow for a variety of silhouettes. The collection exudes a gothic and edgy vibe, with a strong emphasis on black and red tones, enhanced by dark themes such as voodoo and dark arts. This approach marks a shift from the bold graphics of their previous collaboration, focusing instead on avant-garde shapes, exaggerated silhouettes, and a moody, mysterious atmosphere.

Inspired by grunge punk aesthetics, the collection also nods to Y2K “novelty” through playful elements like padded horns and bunny ears. The color palette—dominated by black, Grey, deep Red, Burgundy, and bright Red accents—complements the grunge-inspired vibe, providing a stark contrast to the more vibrant tones of Trippie’s earlier work with the brand. Trippie Redd himself expressed excitement about the collection, noting how it aligns more closely with his evolving style. Trippie’s influence is evident throughout, particularly in the exaggerated silhouettes and the bold integration of dark themes.

“At boohooMAN, we are constantly seeking to collaborate with artists who embody a unique sense of style and creativity. Trippie Redd is a perfect example of this synergy. His ability to seamlessly blend music and fashion resonates with our audience, making this partnership a powerful reflection of our commitment to staying ahead of the curve in streetwear.” – Samir Kamani – boohooMAN

The collection, consisting of 98 pieces, will be available in sizes XS to XXL, ensuring that fans of Trippie’s unique style have access to a wide range of options. With price points ranging from $6 to $80, the collection remains accessible to a broad audience. Launching globally on September 10th on boohooMAN.com during New York Fashion Week, this collaboration is poised to be a standout moment in both fashion and music culture.