Following the announcement of her third baby with Offset on September 7, Cardi B shared a touching glimpse of her newborn daughter in a one-minute TikTok video on Sunday, September 15. The video, titled “Babygirl” with three pink flower emojis, offers a heartfelt look into Cardi’s hospital experience.

The montage showcases intimate moments, including Cardi breastfeeding her baby and spending quiet time with her while nurses measure and take her footprint for the birth certificate. Cardi’s older children, Wave and Kulture, appear toward the end of the video, from Facetime to Kulture, cradling her new sister in her lap as Wave is engaged by their dad.