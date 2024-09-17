Cardi B’s bounce-back body is on the way. Just eight days after giving birth, Cardi was back in the gym, giving fans a peek into her 30-minute stairmaster workout.

“Since I’m off tonight I’m doing a late night gym session,” Cardi wrote online. “No heavy lifting, now just straight stair master until next week.”

Cardi B via instagram. 💪 pic.twitter.com/08ZxbIhFfY — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) September 15, 2024

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their third baby together. The recently divorced duo shared images honoring “the prettiest lil thing” on Sept. 7.

Advertisement

In the images, the duo’s oldest daughter, six-year-old Kulture, is seen holding the new baby. Cardi B and Offset also have a three-year-old named Wave.