Citi and Live Nation are thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated Citi Sound Vault, offering Citi cardmembers an exclusive chance to experience the magic of live music through intimate performances. This year, Citi cardmembers will enjoy a special concert by Grammy-nominated rapper and hip-hop sensation Jack Harlow at the recently restored Brooklyn Paramount on October 17th. This exclusive event is presented by the Citi Strata PremierSM card.

The evening will commence with a captivating opening performance by a special guest, setting the stage for an unforgettable night. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive onsite experiences and shareworthy photo moments, all tailored for Jack Harlow fans.

Tickets for this special event will be available starting tomorrow, September 18th, at 10 AM ET. Citi cardmembers can unlock access to tickets and VIP packages through www.citientertainment.com. VIP packages include a special viewing area, a gift bag, and more, adding extra value to the experience.

Pam Habner, Head of Branded Cards & Lending at Citi, commented, “Our cardmembers have shown a growing demand for access to premium entertainment experiences, and we’re committed to meeting that need with events that are as unique as they are unforgettable. Citi Sound Vault offers our cardmembers an exclusive opportunity to engage with top-tier artists like Jack Harlow in an intimate setting, delivering on our promise to help cardmembers experience some of the best in entertainment.”

The Brooklyn Paramount, a historic venue that re-opened last Spring, will serve as the perfect backdrop for this event. The venue, known for introducing jazz to Brooklyn, will host Jack Harlow and offer an exclusive VIP lounge, Ella’s, named after the “Queen of Jazz.” This lounge will feature bespoke cocktails and a luxurious space away from the main event.

Darin Wolf, Global Executive Vice President at Live Nation, added, “Citi Sound Vault was a standout platform for exclusive concerts with top artists like Eminem, P!NK, Metallica, and Childish Gambino. By bringing it back, Citi offers its cardmembers exceptional access to their favorite artists in intimate venues, creating unforgettable moments.”

For more details on ticket access and VIP packages, visit www.citientertainment.com.