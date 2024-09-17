Colman Domingo has been busy lately. The “Rustin” star is reportedly in early talks to join iconic director Steven Spielberg’s next project. While details about the film are scarce, as things tend to be in Hollywood, the project reportedly already has a cast that includes Colin Firth, Emily Blunt, and Eve Hewson. Deadline Hollywood has was first to report Domingo’s talks and early attachments.

What we do know is the film is based on an original story by Spielberg, with frequent collaborator David Koepp serving as the screenwriter. Spielberg’s Amblin and Universal are set to produce, along with Kristie Macosko Krieger. The project is currently slated for a May 15, 2026 release, hinting at its potential to be a summer blockbuster.

Get this, Deadline notes that the film is “in the summer tentpole zone Spielberg practically created decades ago with such films as Jaws and Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Given Koepp’s history of writing major summer films like Spider-Man, War of the Worlds, and Jurassic Park, this project may follow in the footsteps of these high-profile blockbusters. Additionally, Koepp’s work on the cult classic Death Becomes Her suggests there could be some comedic elements in Spielberg’s new film.

Though Domingo has not previously worked with Spielberg directly, he did star in the musical adaptation of The Color Purple, which Spielberg produced. This past collaboration might have influenced Spielberg’s decision to consider Domingo for his new film.

Looks like big things all around for Domingo and Spielberg.