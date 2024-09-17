During Diddy’s arraignment, Assistant US Attorney (AUSA) Emily Johnson revealed Diddy had narcotics, referred to as “pink powder,” in his hotel room when arrested. The AUSA noted the powder previously tested for ecstasy and other drugs.

AUSA: He had what appear to be narcotics, found in his hotel last night. Pink powder, that have previously tested positive for Ecstasy and other drugs. This is a heartland detention case. His package is woefully inadequate, it only focuses on flight risk — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 17, 2024

In court documents associated with Lil Rod’s lawsuit against Diddy, the accused state Diddy had an affinity for “pink cocaine,” which is a combination of ecstasy and cocaine obtained from drug dealer Brendan Paul. Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones says while Diddy was preparing for an appearance at The Something in the Water Festival in Virginia, he did lines of coke.

“Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci, but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram [Diddy’s team member] called Yung Miami,” the docs read. “Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami.”

The feud between Diddy and Lil Rod traces back to a legal battle initiated by Lil Rod, whose real name is Rodney Williams. Lil Rod alleges copyright infringement and breach of contract against Diddy’s record label, Bad Boy Records. Lil Rod claims that Diddy’s label unlawfully used his music without proper compensation or credit. As tensions escalated in the courtroom, the situation took a dark turn when accusations emerged of harassment targeted at Lil Rod’s family, particularly his daughter.

