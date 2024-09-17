Diddy has been charged with three counts in New York: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to TMZ, the indictment makes accusations from 2008 to the present, naming members of Combs businesses as engaging in a range of illegal activities, including sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion, and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

Additionally, the indcitment suggests the Combs company was set up for the media and entertainment industries but also aided in Diddy’s sexual gratification.

According to TMZ, Diddy is still in custody and will have his charges read to him by a judge on Tuesday. Speaking outside the court, Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, stated he would “fight like hell” to secure bail for Diddy.

You can read more on Diddy’s arrest here. The indictment can be read in full here.