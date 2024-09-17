Today, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Bilal unveils new single “Tell Me,” the latest from his forthcoming album Adjust Brightness, out September 27. Following the success of his June Black Music Month release, Live at Glasshaus featuring Questlove, Common, and Robert Glasper, Bilal is back with his first album of new music in eight years. The new work features 11 brand-new tracks that will take listeners on his most daring musical journey yet, marking a bold step forward in Bilal’s already innovative sound.

“Tell Me” is a standout piece from Adjust Brightness, offering a glimpse into the forward-thinking sonic journey Bilal has crafted. The mesmerizing layered vocals are both intimate and raw, creating an abstract yet captivating listening experience. The track deconstructs traditional love ballads, weaving in unconventional structures while retaining a haunting emotional pull. Though it carries the bare and natural essence of a demo, “Tell Me” is masterfully produced, with every sonic detail honed to perfection.

“I realized a long time ago that, with the specter of AI and streaming, we risk losing our humanity,” says Bilal. “With Adjust Brightness, it was like: let’s make some shit that is going to confuse the damn computer. We’re bringing a love frequency — emphasizing the warmth, the love. It’s an intimate record.”

Eight years following 2015’s In Another Life, a collaboration with Adrian Younge that drew from the psychedelic verve of vintage funk, Adjust Brightness marks a bold new chapter for Bilal. This album is a giant step forward, as Bilal merges his organic, soulful roots with experimental electronic influences inspired by artists like Aphex Twin, Stereolab, and Jai Paul. The creation of Adjust Brightness was deeply inspired by a period of musical and visual experimentation. Bilal began to approach his music much like a painter approaches a canvas — focusing on moods, textures, and atmospheres rather than traditional song forms. His experiences with experimental jazz and live performances fed into this avant-garde direction, and tracks like “Sunshine” and “Humility” highlight his innovative use of atmospheric grooves, intricate beats, and sonic manipulation. Though he’s venturing into new territory, the album retains the warmth, intimacy, and emotional core that have always defined Bilal’s artistry.