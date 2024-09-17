Halle Berry Stuns at World Premiere of Never Let Go in New York City

New York City lit up tonight as Lionsgate hosted the world premiere of Never Let Go at Regal Times Square. Academy Award® winner and executive producer Halle Berry, along with co-stars Anthony B. Jenkins, Percy Daggs IV, and William Catlett, dazzled on the red carpet. Directed by Alexandre Aja, the film marks a significant milestone for Berry as her first feature under her production company, HalleHolly.

During a heartfelt introduction, Lionsgate chairman Adam Fogelson set the stage for an emotional Berry, who said, “My heart and soul is all over this film.” Director Aja and castmates followed, with Percy Daggs IV celebrating his feature film debut. The evening was filled with excitement, marking a night of many firsts.

Lionsgate has unveiled “Never Let Go,” a highly anticipated psychological thriller/horror film starring Academy Award® winner Halle Berry, directed by genre maestro Alexandre Aja and produced by 21 Laps. Known for his work on “The Hills Have Eyes” and “Crawl,” Aja brings his unique storytelling flair to this intense and chilling tale.

In “Never Let Go,” Halle Berry delivers a gripping performance as a mother navigating a world overtaken by an evil force lurking just outside her home. Her only protection lies in the strong bond with her twin sons, played by Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins. To survive, the family stays connected at all times, tethered together and urging each other to never let go. But as doubt creeps in and one son questions the nature of the evil, their unity unravels, igniting a desperate battle for survival.

Produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, and Alexandre Aja, and written by KC Coughlin and Ryan Grassby, “Never Let Go” promises a harrowing journey filled with suspense and fear. The film’s production team, including executive producers Halle Berry, Holly Jeter, Daniel Clarke, Emily Morris, Christopher Woodrow, and Connor DiGregorio, adds to the formidable lineup behind this thrilling project.

“Never Let Go” is set to challenge the boundaries of fear and courage, with Berry’s mesmerizing performance at its heart, making it a must-see for fans of psychological thrillers and horror alike.