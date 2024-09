Jay Pluto Taps In With RRose RRome For “Glory” From His New ‘OCB(Only Cowards Beg)’ Project

Producer/Rapper Jay Pluto connects thoughts with Brooklyn emcee RRose RRome for his first offering, “Glory”, from his new independent project OCB(Only Cowards Beg).

Pluto and RRome close out the summer with his latest effort since the release of his last single from the top of the summer, which was “Ziploc” featuring NYC rap king and co-founder of The L.O.X., Jadakiss. OCB is slated for a November drop and features other unnamed special guest appearances.