In collaboration with ANTA, Kyrie Irving revealed the highly anticipated ANTA KAI Speed 1 “Twin Flame” edition, a deeply personal tribute to his parents, Drederick and Elizabeth Irving. This release celebrates their enduring bond, love, and sacrifice, which have shaped Kyrie’s journey.

KAI ANTA FINAL SELECTS BBM 04

Inspired by the couple’s connection as athletes at Boston University, the “Twin Flame” design symbolizes the merging of their greatness and legacy. The shoe’s vibrant purple hue, complemented by blue and fuchsia accents representing his father and mother, reflects the balance of masculine and feminine energies. At the same time, intricate gold details embody generosity and compassion, core values instilled in Kyrie.

“Dred and I wanted to build a shoe, with Anta’s best technologies for players in multiple positions. All of which expand upon Kyrie’s legacy and journey. It was a team effort from the entire US design center crew to bring this shoe to life.” – Matt Franklin, Footwear Designer

The ANTA KAI Speed 1 features cutting-edge performance technology, including lightweight engineered mesh for agility, Nitro cushioning for comfort, and Feather Blade TPU for lateral stability, making it ideal for high-level play. The “Big Mountain, Little Mountain” midsole design represents the father-son bond between Kyrie and Drederick.

Available on September 28, 2024, this edition blends personal narrative and performance innovation, solidifying Kyrie’s vision in basketball footwear.