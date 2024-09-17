Law Enforcement Seized “Freak Off Supplies” From Diddy’s Home, Including Over 1,000 Bottles of Lube

Law Enforcement Seized “Freak Off Supplies” From Diddy’s Home, Including Over 1,000 Bottles of Lube

The full indictment of Diddy is available online, and some details from the March 2024 raid of his homes in Miami and Los Angeles are available. According to the indictment, law enforcement seized “various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

The “Freak Off” events were described as “elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”

Diddy also had IV fluids on hand for recovery from the drug use. Diddy is facing drug charges with the intent to distribute cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax, CHB, MDMA, and ketamine.

Advertisement

Diddy also had 3 AR-15s with scrubbed serial numbers and a drum magazine.

According to TMZ, the indictment makes accusations from 2008 to the present, naming members of Combs businesses as engaging in a range of illegal activities, including sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion, and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

Additionally, the indictment suggests the Combs company was set up for the media and entertainment industries but also aided in Diddy’s sexual gratification.

According to TMZ, Diddy is still in custody and will have his charges read to him by a judge on Tuesday. Speaking outside the court, Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, stated he would “fight like hell” to secure bail for Diddy.

You can read more on Diddy’s arrest here. The indictment can be read in full here.