Lil Pump isn’t feeling Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris. Pump fell for a fake post that criticized him and wrote in response, “Taylor Swift… go f*** yourself.”

He then doubled down, “Lets just b clear wen I said @taylorswift13 should go f*** herself i acknowledge maybe @tkelce isn’t doing it and will send her a vibrator of her choice if she gets some sense. Trump 2024!”

Taylor Swift,

you have no clue why ur even voting for Kamala. Maybe cuz ur a billionaire and voting for her has 0 impact on ur life.



You said do ur research, clearly you didn’t do ur research.



Right after the debate u endorsed her lol



Right after she lied many many times! — Lil Pump (@lilpump) September 16, 2024

stop acting like ur so innocent



YOU ARE PUSHING PPL TO VOTE FOR KAMALA!



Inflation through the roof and ppl are struggling to pay bills



They def won’t be able to afford tix to ur shows!



She said she will make changes right away, WHY DIDNT SHE THE PAST 3.5 years? pic.twitter.com/lYCtOteYtX — Lil Pump (@lilpump) September 16, 2024

Toby Keith would be embarrassed by Taylor swifts actions.



Fuck Taylor swift



RIP Toby Keith



Trump 2024 🇺🇸 — Lil Pump (@lilpump) September 16, 2024

Taylor swift… fuck you and your supporters — Lil Pump (@lilpump) September 16, 2024

Over the weekend, Trump hopped on Truth Social and revealed his feelings about one of the most famous people on the planet: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Advertisement

Donald Trump, a 78-year-old man, who is candidate for President of the United States, screams in all caps, “I hate Taylor Swift!”. There is nothing normal about this. pic.twitter.com/ByJvQK5SCD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 15, 2024

Less than 24 hours after Taylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, signing off as a childless cat lady, Elon Musk oddly offered to give her a baby.

“Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Musk wrote on X.

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

Swift’s post was shared with her massive following of over 283 million, and get this, it featured Swift holding her cat, Benjamin Button. Now if you behind on the times, it was clearly a nod to previous remarks made by Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, who referred to Harris as a “childless cat lady” during his campaign.

That was a genius move btw. Tapping JD Vance as Trump’s running mate. That’s really working out well for them.

What’s more, Swift took the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to urge her audience to “do your research” on the candidates and the election, emphasizing the importance of informed voting. She also addressed the circulation of AI-generated images falsely portraying her as a Trump supporter. Swift remarked that seeing those misleading images prompted her to clarify her position, saying, “I need to be very transparent about my actual plans.”

In no time, the surging Harris campaign quickly responded to Swift’s endorsement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). They celebrated by highlighting friendship bracelets that symbolized the close connection between Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Why this matter, the bracelets served as a nod to Swift’s own diehard fan culture and influence during the election season.

Well it’s influential all right and now Swift is behind VP Harris. Yikes … in a good way.

Anyway’s here’s the full text from post from @TaylorSwift Instagram, which has garnered over 7m likes so far …

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

With love and hope,

Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady”