The official poster for The Fire Inside, the upcoming film based on the life of two-time Olympic Boxing Gold Medalist Claressa Shields, has been unveiled. Starring Ryan Destiny as Shields and Academy Award® nominee Brian Tyree Henry, the film is directed by Academy Award® nominee Rachel Morrison and written by Academy Award® winner Barry Jenkins.

The Fire Inside tells the powerful, true story of Shields’ rise from adversity to become a world-renowned athlete, inspiring millions with her determination and resilience. Fans eagerly await this cinematic portrayal of Shields’ journey, which highlights her indomitable spirit both inside and outside the ring.

Amazon MGM Studios has officially announced the highly anticipated release of The Fire Inside, a biopic based on the inspirational true story of two-time Olympic Boxing Gold Medalist Claressa Shields.

Directed by Academy Award® nominee Rachel Morrison and written by Academy Award® winner Barry Jenkins, the film stars Ryan Destiny as Shields and Academy Award® nominee Brian Tyree Henry.

The film recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), earning a standing ovation and debuting on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 100% critics rating.

The film’s logline reads: THE FIRE INSIDE is the inspirational true story of Claressa Shields, arguably the greatest female boxer of all time. Claressa, a high school Junior from Flint, Michigan, aided by her tough-love coach, Jason Crutchfield, pushes past all limitations to become the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing. But even at the pinnacle of success, Claressa has to reckon with the fact that not all dreams are created equal, and the real fight has only just begun.

The official trailer showcases the incredible journey of Shields, who overcame immense odds to become one of the greatest boxers in history. The Fire Inside promises to inspire audiences with its powerful portrayal of resilience and triumph.

The film is set to release this Christmas.