The full indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs has been made available online, shedding light on the extensive allegations against him following the March 2024 raids of his Miami and Los Angeles homes. According to the indictment, law enforcement officials seized “various Freak Off supplies,” including narcotics and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

The indictment describes the “Freak Off” events as “elaborate and produced sex performances” that Combs orchestrated, directed, and participated in, often recording these activities electronically. It also notes that Diddy had IV fluids on hand for recovery from drug use.

Diddy faces serious drug charges, including intent to distribute cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax, CHB, MDMA, and ketamine. Additionally, authorities found three AR-15 rifles with scrubbed serial numbers and a drum magazine in his possession.

Advertisement

The indictment spans from 2008 to the present and includes allegations against Combs’ business associates for illegal activities such as sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for prostitution, coercion, and other offenses. The document suggests that Combs’ company, initially established for media and entertainment, also facilitated his sexual gratification.

Diddy remains in custody and is scheduled to have his charges read in court on Tuesday. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has vowed to “fight like hell” to secure bail for the music mogul.

For more information on Diddy’s arrest, visit this link. The full indictment is available Diddy.