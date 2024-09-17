The late Rich Homie Quan, who passed away September 5, will have the first posthumous track, “Song Cry”, released on the day of Quan’s memorial services in Atlanta today(September 17).

Song Cry is a real personal and emotional effort from Quan, who recognizes the pitfalls and downsides of fame and celebrity status.

“Aye, this one here personal,” he says in the intro. “I know a lot of my songs, y’all don’t take serious in a way, but I want y’all to turn this one up.”

The song comes on the day of Quan’s funeral in College Park, GA, where the expected crowd is anticipated to shut down several roads in the Southside of Metro Atlanta.

The funeral, which is being termed a “celebration of life,” is taking place at World Changers Church International. Fans will also be able to view the rapper’s body beforehand through purchasing tickets. After the funeral, there will be a repass celebrating Rich Homie Quan’s life at The Bank, a club-like venue in Atlanta.

Even though an autopsy was recently completed, his cause of death has not been made publicly known.

Rich Homie Quan was only 34 years old.