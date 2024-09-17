SEE IT: First Official Trailer For ‘Starting 5’ Netflix Docuseries Following NBA Super Stars LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jason Tatum, Jimmy Butler And Domantas Sabonis

SEE IT: First Official Trailer For ‘Starting 5’ Netflix Docuseries Following NBA Super Stars LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jason Tatum, Jimmy Butler And Domantas Sabonis

Netflix has unveiled the first extended trailer for its eagerly awaited NBA docuseries, “Starting 5.” Released on Monday afternoon, the series will chronicle the lives and careers of LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis throughout the 2023-24 NBA season. The production is a collaboration between LeBron James’ media brand “Uninterrupted” and Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions.”

While Netflix had previously released a teaser, this new trailer offers the first real look at footage from the series, which is set to premiere on October 9.

The trailer showcases what promises to be an impressive deep dive into the personal and professional journeys of these NBA stars.

Advertisement

Here it is …