On Saturday, September 14th, global superstar Shakira brought her signature energy to LIV Miami, captivating the crowd with her electrifying dance moves and chart-topping hits. The Colombian icon urged fans to put their phones down and live in the moment, creating an unforgettable experience as she performed fan favorites like “Whenever, Wherever,” “TQG,” and “Loca.”

Shakira was joined on stage by an all-star crew, including supermodel Winnie Harlow, Brazilian singer Anitta, and social media sensation Lele Pons. Together, they kept the party going in the DJ booth, dancing well into the early hours of the morning.

Also spotted at the event were NBA star Kyle Kuzma, cheering on Harlow from a VIP table, and rapper French Montana, who joined in the celebration from the crowd. It was a night of music, dancing, and star-studded fun, setting the tone for another unforgettable Miami weekend.

