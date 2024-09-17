That was quick. Rubi Rose just clarified the nature of her so-called relationship with Druski, revealing it was nothing more than a public relations stunt. Sheesh.

In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rose dismissed rumors of a romantic involvement, stating that they never slept together and that their connection was purely business. “He only paid for PR,” she wrote, putting an end to the speculation about a real romance between the two.

Actually it was a bit more harsh than that. See for yourself.

ICYMI, earlier this year, Rose and Druski had kinda confirmed their relationship or situationship back in April, even sharing intimate photos and videos on Instagram, including snapshots from a vacation in the Dominican Republic.

This led many to believe they were genuinely dating. Can’t believe anything anymore, especially on socials.

Anyway, in a later interview during Paris Fashion Week, Rose declared her single status, saying, “F*ck love,” and adding, “Okay, I’m single, guys.” Druski also reflected on their supposed breakup, describing it as a “learning situation” and confirming he was also single.

Wow.

Rose’s recent revelation now casts a new light on their relationship, suggesting it was always a calculated move rather than a genuine romantic connection.

Anything for clout or money really is a thing. Such a head scratcher because Druski is legit on his way. Superbly talented. So, if true, why?