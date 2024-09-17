As the New York Mets gear up for their final homestand of the 2024 regular season, the team has announced the installation of a commemorative purple seat to honor beloved McDonald’s character, Grimace. This tribute celebrates Grimace’s unique connection to die-hard Mets fans, which began after his memorable first pitch on June 12.

“It’s been great to see how our fanbase created the Grimace phenomenon following his first pitch in June and in the months since,” said Mets SVP of Partnerships Brenden Mallette. “As we explored how to further capture the magic of this moment and celebrate our new celebrity fan, installing a commemorative seat ahead of fan appreciation weekend felt like the perfect way to give something back to the fans in a fun and unique way. This enables our fans to be a part of the Grimace fun, while enjoying a game at Citi Field.”

Following Grimace’s appearance, the Mets embarked on a seven-game win streak, sparking fan affection for the character, who has since become a symbol of good luck during the team’s exciting season.

Advertisement

The commemorative purple seat, located in section 302, row 6, seat 12, will be available for purchase during all remaining home games this season. It adds a fun and meaningful touch to the Mets’ final homestand, which also features a fan appreciation weekend from September 20-22.

Tickets for the remaining games at Citi Field are on sale now and can be purchased online at Mets.com/Tickets or by calling 718-507-TIXX.