‘The Impact Atlanta’ Renewed for Third Season with New Cast Members LightSkinKeisha, Tori Brixx, and Gloss Up

BET+ has officially renewed its hit docu-series “The Impact Atlanta” for a highly anticipated third season. Produced by Quality Control and Lionsgate, the show continues to follow Atlanta’s top influencers and trendsetters as they turn their online fame into multimillion-dollar brands, shaping the culture with every post.

Returning for the new season are fan favorites Ari Fletcher, Karlae, and Tuson Jewell. They’ll be joined by exciting new cast members: artist LightSkinKeisha, DJ Tori Brixx, and artist Gloss Up. The supporting cast includes Coca Vango, DayyBella, Sir Julien, and Derrian “Phreshy” Perry.

With a combined social media following exceeding 20 million, the cast highlights a new generation of Black entrepreneurs who have turned their influence into thriving businesses, setting trends in fashion, beauty, and music.

Executive produced by Pierre ‘P’ Thomas, Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee, Brian Sher, and Karam Gill, the new season is currently in production, with a premiere date to be announced later this year.