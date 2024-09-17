The Weeknd has officially reclaimed his title as the artist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify, surpassing 106 million listeners. The XO-superstar previously made history in February 2023 by becoming the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners. Although briefly dethroned, he has since held the top spot consistently.

This milestone coincides with the release of his latest music video, “Dancing In The Flames,” from his highly anticipated album Hurry Up Tomorrow, available now on vinyl and CD.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd delivered a sold-out stadium performance in São Paulo, streamed exclusively on YouTube. Millions of fans tuned in to see surprise guests Playboi Carti and Anitta. The concert trended as the top performance in the U.S. and in 24 other countries, further solidifying his global influence.

A portion of merchandise sales from the event, 10% of net proceeds, will support the Brazilian Soul Fund, aiding communities affected by natural disasters and economic hardships.