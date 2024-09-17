Ahead of his unexpected death, Tito Jackson visited a memorial in Munich honoring his late brother Michael Jackson.

On his Instagram, Tito shared a message as he and his brothers Jackie and Marlon visited the site. “We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive,” Tito wrote.

Tito Jackson passed away at the age of 70.

Advertisement

His sons, Taj, Taryll, and TJ Jackson, confirmed the news early Monday via a heartfelt Instagram tribute. The news was initially reported by “ET,” with Steve Manning, a longtime family friend and former manager, revealing that Jackson passed away on Sunday.

“It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us,” the sons wrote. “Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

Tito, along with his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael, became a Motown sensation as part of the Jackson 5, later known as The Jacksons. The group’s string of Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, including “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and “I’ll Be There,” sparked the siblings dancing and singing their way into the hearts of millions under the guidance of their father, Joe Jackson.

In 1997, Tito and the Jackson 5 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Throughout his career with the group, they earned three Grammy nominations for Best R&B Performance and Best Contemporary Vocal Performance by a duo or group. Over the years, they released 16 studio albums, 10 as the Jackson 5 and six as The Jacksons, achieving widespread success both as a group and as individuals.

Tito also pursued a solo career, releasing Tito Time in 2016 and Under Your Spell in 2021. As recently as last year, he collaborated with Brazilian artist Natalia Damini on their song “Attitude” and its accompanying music video.