Ryan Wesley Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate former president Donald Trump, has been charged with two felonies. One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Routh hid at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course, waiting to get a shot at the president. He made his first appearance in court in Florida with hands and feet shackled.

The Southern District of Florida’s U.S. District Attorney’s Office notes Routh spent nearly 12 hours near the course, scouting locations. He would attempt to escape in a Nissan SUV, which carried the license plate of a stolen Ford.

Advertisement

An eyewitness identified Routh once he was stopped. Body camera footage of the arrest is available below.