August 2024 promises to be a hot season in the Hip-Hop arena. These days, we’re anticipating several longed-for releases from both culture’s veterans and newbies, including Big Sean and Eastside Tonk. For some listeners, these premieres may provide a breeze of fresh air…

Eh, wait a minute. Didn’t we overlook some emblematic albums released a bit earlier this year? Let’s view these drops once again so that you don’t miss them. These music pieces are sure to come in 2024 as the best Hip-Hop events of the year.

#5 JUXTAPOSED ECHOES by Nuse Tyrant

A worthy continuation of OrakL’s Era EP, JUXTAPOSED ECHOES is a true artist diary that Nuse Tyrant freely shares with listeners. Together with M20, Clypto, and Trust One, this San Diego musician masterfully sculpts sounds and narratives to paint vivid pictures of real-life situations, imaginary fears, dedications, and more, more, more.

Themes vary, but all songs – from philosophic streams in DON’T BLINK to poetic reminiscence in THE STORY OF THE CRANE FIGHTER – are unified by the rapper’s refined individuality. You can feel its ironic or melancholic sides in such tracks as GHOST OF DILLA and DUALITY. The JUXTAPOSED ECHOES is an invitation to set the routine aside and reflect.

Artist: Nuse Tyrant.

Album Length: 48 min (15 songs).

Label: Loud Records.

Release Date: 19 July 2024.

#4 Different Type Time by Cavalier

Another gifted storyteller, Cavalier, presented more than just a new album. Different Type Time is a delicate performance created in collaboration with talented producers and singers. It is full of provocative, boastful, resentful, or whatever ideas are inlaid in authentic jazzy music.

That is, this is a very personal release. Like all drops from Cavalier, it is not the case when Hip Hop seems just a series of ego chants. Different Type Time is a melodic piece full of sophisticated, mild tunes that provide a pleasant medium for exploring the author’s and your own feelings and philosophies.

Artist: Cavalier.

Album Length: 58 min (21 songs).

Label: Backwoodz Studioz – BWZ 792.

Release Date: 19 April 2024.

#3 The Auditorium, Vol. 1 by Common and Pete Rock

Should Hip Hop sound rawer and more beat-culture-classic for you? Take July’s release with a colorless name, The Auditorium, Vol. 1, dropped by two Hip Hop veterans, Common and Pete Rock. In contrast to the title, the included songs are rich in lyrical passages, soul tunes, and hard beats. Musically, this album is very close to those CDs we take for Hip Hop all-time classics. Poetically, this is a 2024 album, and its lyrics are quite contemporary, though you might feel references to those times when notorious rappers proclaimed their hassles, skirmishes with policemen, and fateful casino wins. The latter is often symbolic in Hip Hop culture, representing the risk and unpredictability of success, much like gambling itself. Interestingly, many iconic songs reflecting on luck and wealth, including those about casino experiences, are listed on this website. Now, such a song as Fortunate presents a new vision or measure of success. If you hear about the thirst for wealth or million-dollar gains made of nothing in any of these songs, there’ll be another kind of idea. Surely, the album brings new concepts of the new epoch. Still, this is a real Hip Hop masterpiece that is sure to go beyond the limits of ‘trendy releases of the year.’

Artist: Common & Pete Rock.

Album Length: 63 min (15 songs).

Label: Loma Vista.

Release Date: 12 July 2024.

#2 Bullets in the Chamber by Arrested Development

The Arrested Development is a standalone project that freely mixes genres and still remains one of the most interesting Hip Hop innovators in the culture. Critics may praise or demolish their works, but we love them anyway. The new release, Bullets in the Chamber, is one such album. Its songs are full of deep thought, but this is shiny music full of positive ideas and impressions, even when it comes to rebellious-to-be tracks like We Want This (To Be Rules).

A lot of prominent musicians collaborated on the creation of the album. The names include Sol Messiah, Chuck D, Configa, April So Lyrical, etc. However, the performers’ abundance didn’t spoil the authentic sounds of Arrested Development. Top pop songs you might have heard are Hip Hop Saves Lives and Still Fired Up. However, complete Bullet in the Chamber definitely merits one hour of listening, so find time to entertain yourself with this fun box.

Artist: Arrested Development.

Album Length: 67 min (17 songs).

Label: Vagabond Productions.

Release Date: 12 January 2024.

#1 Richmond Hill by Masta Ace and Marco Polo

One more brilliant release that came out in winter is Richmond Hill. Without exaggeration, this album is a new milestone in Masta Ace’s career. Here, this famed hip-hopper presents his mature approach to the genre, while Marco Polo enriches the classic Hip-Hop concepts with his original samples.

A special talent of Masta Ace is the ability to ‘open the topic’ and organically insert all his lyrical valiance into it without producing too extended tracks. Even conceptually rich songs like Hero, P.P.E., or Below the Clouds won’t take more than 5 minutes of your time. You’ll listen to songs created with rap celebrities, including Blue Che Noir, Coast Consta, and Inspectah Deck. Together with them, Masta Ace brings us a unique collection of sound-rich, sincere, and lyrically compelling songs, thus providing us with a clear manifest. In a word, this might be the best illustration of how authentic hip-hop sounds today.

Artist: Masta Ace & Marco Polo.

Album Length: 45 min (18 songs).

Label: Fatbeats Records.

Release Date: 26 January 2024

More Albums Instead of Final Word

The above-compiled list is subjective and too short. You may wish to add other prominent releases to it. What we can suggest is another bunch of Hip Hop CDs you might be listening to with great pleasure. Take this list as a prompt for every purpose:

Best Hip Hop album for nostalgia – Everybody Can’t Go by Benny the Butcher.

by Benny the Butcher. Best Hip Hop album to relax – American Dream by 21 Savage.

by 21 Savage. Best Hip Hop album to celebrate – Drop 7 by Little Simz.

by Little Simz. Best Hip Hop album to discover something new – I Lay Down My Life for You by JPEGMAFIA.

by JPEGMAFIA. Best Political Hip Hop album – Humble as the Sun by Bob Vylan.

All these releases came out this year. The diversity of their sub-genres and trends shows that Hip Hop culture is alive and is full of creative ideas. Enjoy this list and feel free to extend it with your own windfalls.

