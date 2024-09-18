Michaella Mutoni is an emerging podcast producer committed to elevating the voices of cross-cultural women who are growing and scaling their businesses. She launched FA.DI Studio to pursue podcasting full-time because she was inspired by witnessing how empowering it is for individuals to achieve their dreams.

Influenced by prominent podcasters like the creators of ‘Brown Ambition with Mandi & Tiffany,’ ‘Professional Troublemaker with Luvvie Ajayi Jones,’ and Myleik Teel, Michaella aims to create a platform where women of color can share their stories and visions. Her goal is to break down the barriers that prevent women from reaching their full potential, creating a space where they feel supported and valued.

Michaella’s work has already exceeded her expectations. One of her produced podcasts, ‘Speaking with Women,’ won a Silver Davey Award in 2023 and boasts over 13,000 listeners. Another podcast, ‘Unspeakable Leadership,’ was one of 180 projects selected out of more than 1,100 submissions for the 2024 Essence Film Festival, demonstrating her exceptional talent and commitment.

Looking forward, Michaella envisions establishing a high-end multimedia production and development studio as part of her five-year strategy to empower cross-cultural women in building their brands. Her upcoming projects, which aim to reshape perceptions of women of color’s success in business and society, are set to inspire and captivate. You can keep up with Michaella’s podcasting journey on Instagram: @michaellamutoni and @fadi.studio_.