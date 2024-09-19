Last week, a Michigan inmate, Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, was awarded a $100 million default judgment against Bad Boy Entertainment CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs following a lawsuit in which he accused the music mogul of drugging and sexually assaulting him at a 1997 party in Detroit. However, this massive judgment has now been set aside by a Michigan judge, throwing the case into a new phase of legal proceedings.

According to TMZ, the default judgment was dismissed during a motion hearing on Wednesday. Diddy’s attorney, David Fink, successfully argued that Cardello-Smith failed to properly serve the lawsuit by Michigan law, prompting Judge Anna Marie Anzalone to throw out the ruling.

Cardello-Smith, who is currently incarcerated, had claimed that Diddy assaulted him at a Detroit party over two decades ago. Still, Judge Anzalone indicated that the music mogul is likely to win the case due to statute of limitations issues. The judge noted that the allegations stem from an incident in 1997, making it difficult for the case to hold up in court without the necessary proof of timely filing.

In addition to dismissing the $100 million judgment, Judge Anzalone also scrapped the temporary restraining order that had been placed on Diddy to prevent him from selling assets to cover the potential damages.

With the default judgment now set aside, the case will proceed like any other lawsuit, though Diddy’s legal team is expected to file a motion to dismiss the case entirely. The rapper and business mogul, who has faced various legal challenges over the years, is again defending his reputation in the face of serious allegations. However, he has denied all claims made by Cardello-Smith.

As the case unfolds, all eyes will be on whether the statute of limitations will play a key role in its dismissal or if the lawsuit will progress further. Diddy’s legal team appears confident that the case will not stand up in court, but for now, it remains ongoing.

Thoughts?