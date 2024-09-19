The future is here. The days of carrying around your actual ID may be coming to an end… Apple just introduced the ability for California residents to add their driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet, allowing them to securely and conveniently present their IDs using an iPhone or Apple Watch. This initiative is part of the California DMV’s mobile driver’s license (mDL) pilot program, which launched last year and is limited to 1.5 million participants.

“Enabling California residents to seamlessly add and present their IDs with their iPhone or Apple Watch represents a significant step in replacing the physical wallet with a more secure and private digital wallet,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “The launch also represents an important milestone in the rollout of IDs in Apple Wallet. Not only is California one of the largest states in the U.S., but it’s also our own backyard, and we’re excited to bring an easy and transparent way to present IDs in our home state.”

Here’s what California Governor Gavin Newsom added, “Californians now have the option of adding their driver’s license or state ID to their iPhone or Apple Watch in Apple Wallet. With this new integration, we’re working to better serve the people of California in the 21st century.”

Get this, the digital expansion into California follows similar launches in Hawaii and Ohio, as well as earlier rollouts in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland. Other states, including Montana, New Mexico, and West Virginia, have also committed to adopting this digital ID system. Additionally, Japan has signed on to bring its My Number Card to Apple Wallet, marking the first international expansion of the feature.

How does it work? To use the ID, users simply select their ID in Apple Wallet, hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near an identity reader, review the requested information, and authenticate using Face ID or Touch ID. Currently, IDs in Apple Wallet can be presented at select TSA checkpoints, certain businesses and venues, and Apple Stores across the U.S. for order pickup and Genius Bar appointments. Additionally, apps like Tap2iD Mobile, VeriScan, and Mobile ID Verify allow businesses to securely verify IDs using Apple’s ID Verifier API, without the need for extra hardware.

Soon, users will also be able to use their digital ID for services like CLEAR member enrollment.

Technology is moving real fast. The question is, are we really ready for it?