This past weekend, Dallas’ multi-platinum breakout star BigXthaPlug brought electrifying energy to the NFL stage during the sold-out Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears game. Joined by Houston rap legends Maxo Kream and Slim Thug, BigXthaPlug performed his hit single “Texas,” which has amassed over 15 million streams and debuted on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart. The track also powered the Dallas Cowboys’ official hype video for this NFL season, solidifying its place as a regional anthem.

BigXthaPlug’s performance underscores his growing influence in rap and rising prominence in sports entertainment. His halftime show at the Texans game follows a dynamic appearance at a Dallas Mavericks game in June, further showcasing his ability to captivate diverse audiences at the intersection of music and sports.

As his star continues to rise, BigXthaPlug is preparing for his 32-city “Take Care” North American tour, which kicks off on October 25 and runs through December 14. The tour will hit major cities like Los Angeles and New York, with appearances at marquee festivals like Rolling Loud Miami.

