U.N.I.T.Y, you gotta let em know. Remember that hook? Classic. And to memorialize the legacy of Queen Latifah a biopic film is reportedly, officially in development. This was confirmed by our friends at Shadow and Act.



Get this, this marks the first project of a new collaboration between Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment, Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios, and Jesse Collins Entertainment.



What’s more, they are launching a series of biopics focusing on iconic hip-hop stars. The projects will be independently financed by HarborView Equity Partners, under the leadership of Sherrese Clarke Soares.

Now, it’s not clear on specifics surrounding the Queen Latifah film and other upcoming biopics but that’s set to be revealed in the coming months.



What’s interesting, alongside financing, HarborView is also offering “access to its extensive portfolio of over 70+ music catalogs that feature thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists for potential development opportunities.”

Behind the camera, Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere are producing the biopic on behalf of Flavor Unit Entertainment, while Will Smith and Miguel Melendez will produce for Westbrook Studios. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon are producing on behalf of Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Charlie Mack also serving as a producer.

Shadow and Act fielded a rack of great quotes on the project and partnership …

Here’s what Queen Latifah and Compere shared in a joint statement: “We all came into this industry together, and Hip Hop has shaped each and every one of us. Hip Hop’s impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall. It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives.”

Will Smith said: “When you bring talented people and teams together, you can create something truly special. I’m thrilled to work alongside Flavor Unit, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and HarbourView to highlight the incredible stories of some of our favorite artists and icons. There’s no better story to start with than the one of Queen Latifah, an undisputed legend who has both entertained and inspired us for so many years.”

Jesse Collins contributed by stating, “We cannot be more excited to stand alongside our friends at HarbourView, Flavor Unit, and Westbrook. Queen Latifah’s story is one of triumph that needs to be shared with the world. Joining forces with such amazing people to educate and inspire through storytelling is just the beginning of the impact this partnership will have.”

Sherrese Clarke Soares, CEO of HarborView, said “As a girl from Queens, Hip-Hop fundamentally shaped who I am. Music and storytelling was my passport to destinations both familiar and untraveled. It is an honor to partner with Flavor Unit, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Westbrook to tell these stories and document Queen Latifah’s journey and her undeniable impact on the world.”

Denise Bailey-Castro, CFO of Westbrook Inc., added, “On behalf of Westbrook, we are thrilled to have brought together such incredible partners in Jesse Collins Entertainment and Flavor Unit Entertainment to produce some truly exciting hip-hop biopics. This unique partnership, with support from HarbourView, will allow us to combine our resources and best-in-class production capabilities to tell the culture-defining stories of these hip hop legends in a premium way.”

Sounds like everyone is all in on this first of many projects celebrating Hip Hop’s most influential artists starting with the Queen Latifah.