Boosie Badazz advocates for Diddy’s actions, stating he is “basically doing what every other famous entertainer has done.” What’s the difference for the Bad Boy mogul? “He’s just freakier.”

Boosie posted a lengthy message on X: “”We actually go call women prostitutes who fly [and] willingly to be with they partners for sex? If thats the case if u been flewed ✈️ out [and] had sex you should be labeled a prostitute ‼️If thats the case thats 80% of the women reading this [and] trafficking #hellna you’re a celebrity you gotta fly pussy [in], how else u got get the pussy? Youre never [in] one place when I saw that video I was pissed off at this n***a like he really got a problem. But facing ‘life [in] prison’ for doing basically what so many other entertainer has done #idisagree.”

i feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE “FLEW BITCHES OUT FOR 3 SOMES “HE JUST FREAKIER‼️WE ACTUALLY GO CALL WOMEN PROSTITUTES WHO FLY N WILLINGLY TO BE WITH THEY PARTNERS FOR SEX? IF THATS THE CASE IF U BEEN FLEWED ✈️ OUT N HAD SEX… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 18, 2024

Diddy’s second attempt at securing bond was unsuccessful. At a bond hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 18, Diddy’s attorneys offered additional conditions to his bail that were rejected.

According to prosecutors, Diddy could engage in witness tampering and is believed to be a danger if freed. A different judge denied his bond than his initial hearing.

According to PEOPLE, Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which his legal team states are “horrific” conditions and “not fit for pre-trial detention.”

Diddy added to his bail package by giving up access to the Internet along with keeping women entirely away.

A day before, Diddy pleaded not guilty to federal charges but will be held without bond.

Accoridng to Inner City Press, the embattled Bad Boy mogul sat at the defense table in a black shirt with two US Marshals standing behind him.

Diddy’s alleged crimes carry a maximum sentence of life in prison or death, as explained by Assistant US Attorney (AUSA) Emily Johnson. He was considered a flight risk due to his alleged abusive nature to his victims over the years.

The AUSA detailed Diddy set up “freak-offs,” supplying female victims with narcotics in order to continue the events for multiple days. Diddy was also accused of arson and kidnapping, while stating he surrounded himself with firearms, three of which, AR-15s with scrubbed serial numbers, were seized in law enfrocement operations.

Diddy’s incidents at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles and the recent lawsuit from Dawn Richard were referenced during the arraignment. Also, the AUSA noted Diddy had narcotics described as “pink powder” in his hotel during the arrest.

In response, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, stated Diddy is “not a perfect person” and detailed the “toxic relationships” as “mutual.”

Diddy’s legal team asked for his release. In a court-submitted letter, Diddy’s team penned, “This letter will walk the Court through a series of actions taken by Mr. Combs over the past six months that prove that he is not a risk of flight or a danger to anyone in the community.”

#breaking: Sean Combs will remain detained, Judge has just ruled in SDNY. Inner City Press live tweeted, below:

"Judge Tarnofsky : In this case I find the presumption has not been rebutted

[So, Sean Combs will be detained]"

Story soon – and book later in the case https://t.co/8XyEipvol4 — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 17, 2024

Diddy and his team offered a bail package of $50 million. The document highlights that Diddy paid off the remaining $18 million of his Star Island Miami home to use it as collateral for bail conditions.

Diddy is willing to put up his home in Miami and his mother's home to get out of jail. https://t.co/kQdzbIAEg5 pic.twitter.com/TyZfjy3HuD — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 17, 2024

The full indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs has been made available online, shedding light on the extensive allegations against him following the March 2024 raids of his Miami and Los Angeles homes. According to the indictment, law enforcement officials seized “various Freak Off supplies,” including narcotics and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

The indictment describes the “Freak Off” events as “elaborate and produced sex performances” that Combs orchestrated, directed, and participated in, often recording these activities electronically. It also notes that Diddy had IV fluids on hand for recovery from drug use.

Diddy faces serious drug charges, including intent to distribute cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax, CHB, MDMA, and ketamine. Additionally, authorities found three AR-15 rifles with scrubbed serial numbers and a drum magazine in his possession.

The indictment spans from 2008 to the present and includes allegations against Combs’ business associates for illegal activities such as sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for prostitution, coercion, and other offenses. The document suggests that Combs’ company, initially established for media and entertainment, also facilitated his sexual gratification.

Diddy remains in custody and is scheduled to have his charges read in court on Tuesday. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has vowed to “fight like hell” to secure bail for the music mogul.

For more information on Diddy’s arrest, visit this link. The full indictment is available Diddy.