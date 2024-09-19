Candace Owens, known for her outspoken commentary, has weighed in on the arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming she had warned for months that he was involved in illegal activities. On the latest episode of Candace, which currently ranks #4 on Spotify’s top podcast charts—surpassing Call Her Daddy and The Daily—Owens broke down the disturbing allegations against the music mogul.

In her episode, Owens detailed the shocking “freak-off” allegations from Diddy’s indictment, which accuse him of orchestrating and recording sexual contests between men and women. These events, which reportedly cost upwards of $40,000 each, allegedly served as blackmail material. Owens also highlighted that law enforcement seized more than 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil from Diddy’s properties during the investigation.

“Diddy–Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Sean Combs, whatever you guys call him–has finally been arrested. I’ll tell you why it doesn’t matter and it’s all just one big fed show,” Candace says. “Diddy is a protected asset—like Jeffrey Epstein was before him. He is an agent, working for a criminal government enterprise…

“Jeffrey Epstein always had this smirk on his face,” Candace continues. “Diddy has that same air of pretension about him. Just thirty minutes before he got arrested, Diddy was laughing on the side of the road.”

“I’ve been warning everyone about this for months,” Owens said, referencing her previous statements about Diddy’s potential involvement with federal authorities. She continued to dissect the lavish, highly secretive “freak-offs,” questioning how long these activities had gone on unnoticed by the public.

“The headline is baby oil,” Candace says. “I don’t know if people should be selling or buying that Johnson & Johnson stock because it’s trending… One of the hotel managers said the hotel room was soaked in oil [after a freak-off].”

The latest episode of Candace, now available on Spotify, features the full breakdown of the indictment and Owens’ analysis.