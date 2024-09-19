Today, Artists Writers and Artisans (AWA) launched a Kickstarter campaign for ILLuminati, an all-new supernatural thriller produced by Charlamagne Tha God. This 128-page graphic novel merges hip-hop culture with comics and introduces a new female hero, exploring the urban legend of a Black Illuminati. The campaign runs through October 22, and the project brings together some of the top Black creators in the comic industry.

ILLuminati is written by Bryan Edward Hill (Ultimate Black Panther), drawn by Denys Cowan (Static Shock), and inked by Bill Sienkiewicz (New Mutants). Cover art is provided by Sanford Greene (Bitter Root), and variant covers pay homage to five of the most influential hip-hop albums of the last 50 years, curated by Charlamagne.

“For me, The Black Illuminati is the most enduring urban legend of our day,” said Charlamagne. “I’m passionate about merging hip-hop and comics, and this story is told authentically, celebrating Black creators.”

The story follows Lily, the psychic twin sister of a rising hip-hop star who dies under mysterious circumstances. Lily journeys to Los Angeles, becoming entangled in a dark conspiracy that touches power, fame, and culture.

Backers of the Kickstarter campaign can access exclusive rewards, including special editions, merchandise bundles, and VIP experiences with Charlamagne and the creative team.