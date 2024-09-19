In a new development, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been placed on suicide watch while being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as first reported by PEOPLE … Wow.

This is a precautionary measure due to concerns about his mental state.



When you think about it, defendants facing this magnitude of charges are sometimes placed under suicide watch. Like, take Jeffrey Epstein, perhaps.

Anyway, Diddy, 54, is awaiting trial after being arrested on September 16 in Manhattan.



The charges against him are serious … They include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, all following Homeland Security raids on his Beverly Hills and Miami homes earlier in March.

ICYMI, a federal judge denied Diddy’s request for bail for the second time, despite his legal team’s offer of a $50 million bond. 50m’s.



Get this, attorney, Marc Agnifilo, confirmed that Diddy is currently being held in the facility’s special housing unit, which provides additional security, while awaiting the Bureau of Prisons’ decision on whether he will be transferred to a different facility. Agnifilo had requested a transfer to a New Jersey prison, but the final decision rests with the Bureau of Prisons.

The MDC, which serves as New York City’s main federal detention center since the closure of the Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2021, has been notorious for harsh conditions, including frequent lockdowns, violence, and a string of suicides.

In a recent motion for bail, Diddy’s legal team highlighted the dangerous conditions in the MDC, noting that four inmates had committed suicide there in the past three years. We mentioned one of them above.