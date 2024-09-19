Doechii has announced Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour, a headline run supporting her critically acclaimed mixtape, which dropped last Friday. The tour starts on Oct. 11 in Atlanta, GA, at The Loft, with stops including New York City’s Music Hall of Williamsburg (Oct. 15) and The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA (Nov. 3). It also features international dates in Berlin, Paris, London, and Amsterdam.

The pre-sale for the North American shows begins on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 9:00 AM local time, while the general on-sale starts Friday, Sept. 20, at 9:00 AM local time. For more details, visit www.iamdoechii.com.

Doechii’s mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, released via Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records, showcases her genre-defying talent. From the hard-hitting “Boom Bap” to the explosive “Bullfrog” and horrorcore vibes of “Catfish,” Doechii cements her status as a rising force in hip-hop.

Following her Eurodance-inspired hit “Alter Ego,” the mixtape pushes boundaries in Doechii’s signature style.