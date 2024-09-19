Horror films are happening more frequently in Hollywood these days. The relatively inexpensive to produce, and they tend to work everywhere in the world. Gabrielle Union is no stranger to the genre, and has reportedly signed on to star in and produce the upcoming horror film The Casket Girls, according to Deadline.

The project, produced by Get Out‘s QC Entertainment, will be directed by Justin Dyck. The film’s script is a revised version by Dyck and Keith Cooper, based on an original screenplay by Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant.

Here’s the reported synopsis:

Advertisement

Set in the 1700s, the film is on a true story about young women who are sent to New Orleans from France to become brides to French colonists.

Their belongings are sent with them in caskets (aka chests), and that after the women arrived, New Orleans’ homicide rate skyrocketed. The townspeople labeled the girls as vampires and imprisoned them in the Ursuline Convent.

Get this, Union will portray a modern-day detective who, along with her partner and a group of tourists, gets trapped in the convent when the Casket Girls finally escape centuries later.

When it comes to behind the camera, QC Entertainment’s Sean McKittrick and Raymond Mansfield will produce the film, with Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Lighthouse Pictures’ Jameson Parker serving as executive producers. Filming is set to begin on October 15 in Victoria, British Columbia.