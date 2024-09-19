Maryland-born rapper and designer .idk. has just unveiled 2:22, a dual release featuring the tracks “TiFFANY” (with Gunna) and “KiCKIN”. This latest offering, released via Clue No Clue, marks a pivotal moment in .idk.’s artistic career. Both songs arrive alongside an exclusive giveaway of .idk.’s reimagined Tiffany 2:22 Datejust Rolex Watch, solidifying his presence as a disruptor in the worlds of music and fashion.

The two tracks, each 2 minutes and 22 seconds long, reflect themes of materialism and success. “KiCKIN” exudes laid-back charisma with slick wordplay, while “TiFFANY” is braggadocious yet aspirational, encapsulating the cool confidence .idk. has crafted throughout his career.

Beyond the music, .idk.’s latest fashion move speaks to his broader design vision, which spans past collaborations with Christian Dior and his Lids HD project in 2023. The Tiffany 2:22 Rolex giveaway is open to those who join .idk.’s Discord community, where the top 100 streamers of 2:22 on FM.stream will qualify. One lucky winner will receive the custom watch, a signed certificate of authenticity, and a lifetime pass to all of .idk.’s shows and events — plus a guest. The contest closes on October 4th.

“In a world where it’s becoming increasingly hard to reach new fans, we want to focus on creating a community,” .idk. explains. “This watch is a collectible art piece, part of the journey I’ve been on since day one.”

2:22 is now available on all major streaming platforms, with .idk. poised to make an even bigger impact in both music and culture.