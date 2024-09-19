Hard Rock International hosted an exclusive event, “Unity by Hard Rock Come Together for Good,” featuring a private performance by John Legend at the original Hard Rock Cafe in London. This event was part of the ongoing celebration of the Unity by Hard Rock™ global loyalty program launch.

In recognition of Legend’s philanthropic efforts, Hard Rock presented a $100,000 donation to The Show Me Campaign, an organization dedicated to transforming educational opportunities for young people. This initiative, a fiscally sponsored program of the Social Impact Fund, aims to ensure that all students have the chance to pursue their dreams through impactful education.

The intimate concert featured Legend performing beloved hits such as “Ordinary People,” “Tonight,” and “All of Me” for a select audience of Unity members and special guests. Among the attendees were two lucky Unity members from Yukon, Oklahoma, who won the Come Together Experiences sweepstakes. They enjoyed exclusive merchandise, a $200 Rock Shop gift card, and an overnight stay in the inaugural ‘Hard Rock House,’ a local residence adorned with Hard Rock’s signature music-inspired decor.

John Legend’s relationship with Hard Rock dates back years, including performances at Hard Rock Live venues and the grand opening of Hard Rock Hotel New York. He recently participated in the Unity global loyalty program launch campaign, which featured other stars such as Lionel Messi, Shakira, and Noah Kahan covering The Beatles.

“I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to perform again at a Hard Rock venue, this time for Unity members and fans in the place where it all started, the ‘original cafe’ in London,” said Legend. “The night was special and made even more so with Hard Rock’s generous donation to The Show Me Campaign. Growing up, music was my passion, but it was my teachers who truly unlocked my potential. They taught me to write with creativity, passion, and clarity, which paved my way to becoming a successful musician. I recognize that my journey was not just about talent, but also the fortune of having teachers who believed in me. Thank you to Hard Rock for supporting The Show Me Campaign’s work to pay it forward and ensure opportunity and access to quality education for the next generation.”

“We are proud to support The Show Me Campaign and are thankful to John for sharing his talents and powerful music with our Unity members and special guests at another incredible performance curated by Hard Rock,” said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment & Brand Management at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. “We’re thrilled with the continued growth of Unity by Hard Rock membership since its global launch and supporting the ‘Come Together’ campaign that began this spring. Members have been discovering how they can earn points for doing what they love across Hard Rock’s amazing venues including hotels, casinos, restaurants, shops and more.”

Unity by Hard Rock integrates casino, hotel, restaurant, retail, and entertainment loyalty programs into one global platform, offering members the chance to earn points for hotel stays, dining experiences, and merchandise, alongside exclusive offers and rewards.