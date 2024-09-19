The Los Angeles Lakers will make history when LeBron James and his son Bronny share the court as the first father-son duo in NBA history.

LeBron is entering his 22nd season, while Bronny begins his NBA journey after being selected by the Lakers in the second round.

While Bronny may not feature heavily in the Lakers’ rotation, it’s anticipated that head coach JJ Redick will give him opportunities and according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, who appeared on the Bill Simmons Podcast, there’s a plan to have Bronny and LeBron take the floor together on Opening Night, just to “get it out of the way.”

Given the expectations, it makes sense that Redick and the Lakers would want this historic moment to happen early. The Lakers’ first game is against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 22.

Nonetheless, it’s likely that Redick will insert Bronny, which would be a special moment for the James family and Lakers fans alike.

However, it goes down, it’s clear that this moment will be one of the most historic in the history of the association. Then the countdown to Bronny’s first bucket, LeBron to Bronny, and Bronny to LeBron’s first assists… That will all be part of the hoopla. Make no mistake.