According to reports, a warrant is out in Texas for the arrest of Chicago rapper Lil Reese,who has been accused of allegedly assaulting a woman who is believed to be his ex-girlfriend outside of a strip club in Houston.

The Houston Police Department put out the warrant on Tuesday (Sept. 17), claiming that the drill rapper punched the unnamed woman in her right cheek and choked her with both hands. The woman claims that she dated Reese for about two months but ended the relationship about a month ago, and their encounter in The Pinkhouse fka Barbie Nightclub was purely by chance.

It was reported that the situation became sticky when Reese’s intimate advances were rejected, and Reese, whose real name is Tavares Taylor, allegedly choked and punched the woman in front of several witnesses. The woman’s friends called security in an attempt to intervene while she claimed that she was “gasping for air” during the attack.

Houston PD reported that the woman had red marks and scratches around her neck when the report was filed.

Reese’s attorney has not responded to the claims or the warrant for Taylor’s arrest. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Reese was arrested in L.A. back in July on accusations of rape, but the case was dismissed because of insufficient evidence. Reese dismissed the allegation on Twitter, saying, “Some of these h*es be strictly for the streets. You gotta just kno [sic] they ain’t wifey type.”