Meek Mill is responding to the various online narratives about him. According to the Dreamchasers rapper, bots are to blame.


“My voice so powerful as a black man from the ghetto worldwide they want it gone,” Meek tweeted. “Ima real king straight out the trenches under control of no human… they learned how to damage “can’t stop us” of brands from bots and campaigns like politicians!

“They manipulated these devices so bad and I’m not with “them” niggas like me without a full school education gained world influence and a different education I don’t even wanna be in this mix lolthat’s why I never wanted to start speaking up doing good.”

