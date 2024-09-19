Last winter, musical sensation Miu Haiti released her much-anticipated sophomore album, “Unphased.” Now, she continues to delight the world with the release of the music video for the fan-favorite track, “If I Call.”



“If I Call” features Miu Haiti’s trademark relatable yet creative style of storytelling that has garnered the artist almost 5 million views and streams. The music video takes us through the song’s emotions of longing, hope, and resolve. Filmed locally in Brooklyn as a homage to the creative pulse of New York, new and old Miu Haiti fans are treated to enchanting imagery and unforgettable visuals. The music video was inspired by Miu Haiti’s background in fashion and the creative arts, complemented with the artistic insights of longtime collaborator, Ralph Leroy, and brought to life by DirectorZi.



“When I released ‘If I Call,’ I received so many notes from fans who experienced similar feelings.” Miu Haiti continues, “With this feedback, I knew that I had to quickly gather the team to provide a visual background to the song and ensure that the conversation continued.”



The visual for “If I Call” showcases Miu Haiti’s signature touches of elegance and strength. We are taken through various lush scenarios, offering a unique glimpse into the emotions of the song. Increasingly making her mark on the international music market, Miu Haiti continues her commitment to accompany her hit songs with high-quality music videos. “If I Call” is out now and is just a glimpse of what is to come next from Miu Haiti, who always finds new ways to connect with her fans.



