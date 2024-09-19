As reported by Black Cannabis Magazine, MJBizCon, the largest, most established cannabis business conference and expo in the world, welcomes NBA legend and entrepreneur, Carmelo (Melo) Anthony to the main stage, Wednesday December 4, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



The 10-time NBA All-Star, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Anthony has continued his winning streak off the court with an expansive business portfolio committed to supporting underserved communities and bringing diverse voices into the industries he enters. Alongside Jesce Horton and Brandon Drew Jordan Pierce, Anthony recently co-founded Grand National, a one-of-a kind agency designed to empower cannabis companies who share their passion for culture, cultivation, and community. The first brand under the agency is STAYME7O Cannabis which leverages expertise of the organization and embodies the Grand National mission of empowering ventures aligned with their values including increasing diversity and representation in the cannabis industry.



This moderator-led panel discussion, Empowerment + Innovation: Reshaping the cannabis landscape while championing diversity and inclusion to propel community and culture forward, will highlight the transformative initiative being pioneered by the Grand National team to drive change through innovative practices that not only enhance the cannabis industry but also prioritize community engagement and cultural inclusivity.



This dynamic agency leverages the combined expertise of Anthony’s business acumen, Horton’s unparalleled cannabis experience, and Pierce’s marketing savvy to equip its brands with the resources, sales, and marketing muscle needed to succeed. Together they will share strategies that promote diversity and inclusion, showcasing real-world examples of how these efforts are creating a more equitable cannabis industry.



Join us for this exploration of empowerment, innovation, and social responsibility in cannabis and how it is reshaping the industry’s landscape. Cannabis industry expert Zoe Wilder will lead this timely discussion.