Rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, are facing escalating legal trouble after refusing to pay a $500,000 judgment awarded to a German security guard who claims Petty assaulted him backstage at one of Minaj’s concerts. The incident, which occurred in 2019 during Minaj’s show in Frankfurt, Germany, has now led the victim, Thomas Weidenmuller, to take legal steps to enforce the payment.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Weidenmuller filed a memo of costs after judgment and a writ of execution against Minaj and Petty earlier this month. The writ, submitted on September 6 and 13, demands $526,110.74, which includes the original judgment plus interest and legal fees.

Weidenmuller, who was allegedly sucker-punched by Petty backstage, is seeking to enforce the judgment through the writ of execution. This would allow law enforcement to seize and sell Minaj and Petty’s non-exempt property to cover the debt. This legal measure is typically used when defendants fail to pay a court-ordered sum, giving plaintiffs the right to recover the owed amount through the sale of assets.

The altercation in question dates back to March when a court ordered Minaj and Petty to pay $500,000 in damages after the assault. Despite the ruling, the couple has reportedly refused to pay, prompting Weidenmuller’s latest legal actions.

As of now, Minaj’s legal team has not responded to requests for comment, and it remains unclear how the couple plans to enforce the judgment. If they continue refusing payment, the court could authorize law enforcement to proceed with asset seizure to satisfy the debt.

