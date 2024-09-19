In the midst of Taylor Swift’s recent endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for President, Grammy-winning producer and artist Pharrell Williams has voiced a contrasting opinion, suggesting celebrities stay out of politics. The “Happy” hitmaker made his stance clear during a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, expressing frustration with celebrities who use their platform to promote political figures.

“I don’t do politics,” Williams, 51, stated bluntly. “In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for].” While he acknowledges that some celebrities may have valid opinions, Pharrell emphasized that not every celebrity’s political voice is welcome. “There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them. I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you,’” he added.

Swift, who has become increasingly outspoken in her political views over the last few years, endorsed Vice President Harris, making waves in both entertainment and political spheres. The pop superstar has a history of supporting progressive causes, and her endorsement sparked discussions about the influence of celebrity activism on political campaigns.

However, Pharrell’s view offers a counter-narrative to the growing trend of celebrity endorsements in political arenas. “When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and s–t, and they are out there walking around with a placard: ‘Shut up!’” he continued. His message is clear—he believes celebrities should focus on their art rather than trying to sway public opinion on political matters.

Although Pharrell didn’t share who he plans to vote for, he did express his political leanings with humor, stating, “Not sure I’ll ever vote far right,” while adding that he cares deeply about his community and the nation. “I care about my people and I care about the country, but I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action,” he said, steering the conversation away from endorsement and toward tangible impact.

This divide between two of the music industry’s biggest names highlights a larger conversation about the role of celebrities in politics. While stars like Swift use their platforms to advocate for candidates and causes, others, like Pharrell, prefer to focus on change through action rather than rhetoric. As the 2024 election approaches, it’s clear that the intersection of celebrity and politics will continue to be a hot topic.