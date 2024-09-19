For nearly seven years, investigative journalist Cavonttey Elecia Jones lived through an investigation that almost destroyed her. The world knew her as Kash Jones, Editor In Chief of a legacy hip-hop magazine and a rising media professional with a sharp eye for the truth, but behind the scenes, Cavonttey was navigating a nightmare. In her highly anticipated book, Behind The Mole: This Is Where I Fcked Up, Jones finally unleashes the full uncensored and unbiased truth surrounding the complexities of the R. Kelly Saga.

Behind The Mole is the first installment in Cavonttey’s investigative series, but is far from just a read about the controversial R&B star. It’s a raw, unfiltered account of Cavonttey’s personal journey as she became a victim within her own investigation and was faced with her own demons, as a past she couldn’t escape reemerged for a damning entanglement. Her investigative methods weren’t always pretty, and she admits in an open letter to readers that the line between investigator and victim blurred heavily throughout her mission. “There were times when I questioned whether this was all my God-given karma for stepping into a world I didn’t belong in,” Jones shares in her letter. “I was found out long ago, and no one involved was pleased.”

In Behind The Mole, Jones details the harrowing experiences she faced and caused with her convoluted tactics, while infiltrating both R. Kelly’s camp and the survivor circle. She wasn’t just an observer, she became a target. “My methods weren’t perfect. I invaded others’ privacy and disrupted lives with my investigation,” she admits. “And they sought to return the favor in the worst ways.”

“I was stripped of everything and isolated, while those who opposed me worked diligently behind the scenes to ensure my silence,” Jones says. “But with God, I found healing, and He gave me the strength to finish what I started.”

Behind The Mole is more than a book. It’s a movement for truth, and a testament to Cavonttey’s resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity. Jones founded KJ Publishing to ensure the story could be told without censorship. Her goal is to give the people the truth they deserve from all angles. Behind The Mole is now available for pre-order, along with a limited release bundle that includes an exclusive Investigation Journal. For those seeking a deeper connection, Jones offers a separate Author Thoughts: An Investigator’s Journal membership, where subscribers can follow her daily journey, with behind-the-scenes moments and unfiltered reflections as the official release date approaches.

Read the open letter and pre-order Behind The Mole: This Is Where I Fcked Up exclusively at kj-publishing.com.