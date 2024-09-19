Grammy Award-winning rapper and Emmy-nominated actress Eve is set to embark on a new chapter in her multifaceted career as the 2024-25 Scholar-in-Residence at New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. This prestigious appointment will see the hip-hop icon sharing her insights and expertise with students and faculty through a year-long residency that begins on September 21.

NYU announced that Eve’s residency will include intimate discussions, classroom visits, and events that offer a deep dive into her historic career and the evolving music industry. Known for breaking barriers as a woman in hip-hop, Eve has spent decades cultivating a unique legacy in music, television, and film, while also dedicating herself to philanthropy, particularly in the arts and youth development.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Eve as our 2024-25 Scholar-in-Residence,” said Jack H. Knott, the Gale and Ira Drukier Dean of NYU Steinhardt. “She will share the expertise she’s gained as an award-winning artist in music, film, and television, as well as a philanthropist working with young people in the arts. I know our students and faculty will learn from her engagement and support of our efforts to advance equity, belonging, and innovation.”

Advertisement

Eve’s journey in hip-hop began in the late ’90s when she burst onto the scene with her debut album, Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She became a trailblazer, defying stereotypes and using her platform to inspire young women across the globe. Outside of music, she’s earned accolades as an actress, starring in the hit sitcom Eve and appearing in blockbuster films like Barbershop. Eve has also used her influence to empower others through philanthropic work, focusing on youth, education, and the arts.

Eve’s residency at NYU Steinhardt marks a unique opportunity for students to learn from a living legend whose contributions to the culture have transcended the stage and screen. The welcoming event on September 21 will officially kick off a year of dynamic engagement, with students eager to hear firsthand from one of the most influential women in hip-hop history.

Congrats Eve!