This fall, REESE’S PUFFS cereal is teaming up with rising basketball star and fashion icon Angel Reese for a delicious new collaboration. Known as the “Double-Double Queen,” Reese has already turned heads in her rookie season with Chicago after a record-breaking collegiate career. Now, she’s making her mark off the court with Angel X REESE’S PUFFS – a series of four special-edition cereal boxes showcasing her flair for basketball and fashion.

Each box features unique back-of-box designs that celebrate Reese’s dynamic talent and bold style, making them a must-have for fans of both the sport and the cereal.

“I’m excited to collaborate with REESE’S PUFFS and put my own spin on such an iconic brand,” said Angel Reese.

Advertisement

While details of additional drops are still being revealed, fans can start collecting the new Angel REESE’S PUFFS cereal boxes at retailers nationwide for $5.69, which are available for a limited time.