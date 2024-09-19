This past weekend, Russell Westbrook’s 4th Annual Why Not? Foundation Poker Night fundraiser, in partnership with the World Poker Tour, took place at Wynn Las Vegas. The event brought together poker professionals, entrepreneurs, and supporters to raise essential funds benefiting underserved communities in South Los Angeles.

As a cornerstone event for Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation, the Poker Night fundraiser continues to support the foundation’s mission of providing educational opportunities, workforce development, and mental health resources. To date, the event has raised over $1.5 million for these vital programs.

Among the notable attendees were Russell and Nina Westbrook, NBA star Chris Paul, reality TV personality and World Poker Tour champion Princess Love, professional poker players Jason Koon, Tom Marchese, Charlie Hook, and Alan Keating, along with content creator Joey Ingram and entrepreneur Brandon Stevens.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the Why Not? Foundation’s efforts to empower and uplift underserved communities.